Gordon Fowler: Another way to view socialism

Because you clearly understand what socialism is, you must resist socialism every chance you get. Otherwise, it might gain a foothold in the United States.

So:

You must never call on the U.S. military, jails and prison systems, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Secret Service, or the Departments of Public Education, Health and Human Services, police, firefighters or justice.

Never ask for anything from the Departments of Energy, Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security, Agriculture, or the CIA, FBI, Disability Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, the G.I. Bill, or Veterans Administration health care.

Never use U.S. roads, highways, bridges, garbage collection, public landfills, public schools, public parks, public street lighting, state and local snow removal, public libraries, Postal Services, U.S. Court Systems, corporate/business subsidies or public defenders.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These are only a few examples of the social services available to us; there are many more for which we pay. It's how our government was set up to work -- . you know, taxation with elected representation to manage our money and provide us with what we require to sustain life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.