Gordon Pankratz: Why is city throwing up roadblocks to Senior Center?

I have been trying to understand the impasse between the City of La Crosse and the Harry J Olson Senior Group over the transfer of the property occupied by the Senior Group for the last 50 years. A resolution of the City Council directed that the property be transferred to the Senior Group. It appears to me that the Mayor's Office has been throwing up roadblocks to the transfer. Why?

Now there are rumors that the city is looking at the building as a location for a homeless shelter. It seems to me and a lot of people that I talk to, that Mayor Reynolds' number one priority is addressing the homeless problem. That he would prefer the property be used as a homeless shelter rather than a Senior Center.

The property that houses the Harry J Olson Senior Center sits in a quiet part of the Northside of La Crosse. The seniors have called the center home for over 50 years. It is an old building that they take very good care of, using it gently and thoughtfully. I cannot imagine what would happen to the building if this were to change.

Gordon Pankratz

La Crosse