Grace Deason: We can unite by voting yes on La Crosse school referendum

As we consider building a new high school, it's easy to imagine the snags, leading some to conclude: it’s just too disruptive. That thinking, while understandable, sells our city and students short.

Our schools’ budget crisis requires tough but necessary changes, urgently. Consolidation and, yes, disruption are inevitable.

Postponing needed change to avoid disruption is counterproductive, and is a historically frequent rationale for denying opportunity to marginalized groups. There are kids on the margins all over the city--poverty resides in all parts of La Crosse.

“Still,” some proclaim, “this proposal is too divisive, let’s aim for unity.”

But unity starts with us: as long as we parents and community members choose to stoke division our kids will do the same. Children, by contrast, surpass adults in resilience. They model it every day.

Would a new school be a major adjustment? Absolutely. But let's dare to imagine its benefits: kids in state-of-the-art smart classrooms, labs, performing arts venues and athletic facilities; the jewel of our system, its faculty, in immediate proximity to every high school student. Our kids deserve all this and more, and if the new school were built the logistics that seem overwhelming now would quickly fade into the background.

But first we must decide: do we shrink from the urgency of the moment and settle for what we know or summon the courage to do better? We're stronger together, and we can unite by voting yes.

Grace Deason

La Crosse