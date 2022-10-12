Grace Florence: Jill Billings fights for woman’s right to choose

I’m a student at UW-La Crosse, and I support Rep. Jill Billings for State Assembly.

Before I was born, my mother went to a clinic with severe abdominal cramping and within 30 minutes was headed to a hospital for emergency surgery. She had an ectopic pregnancy; a fertilized egg remained in her fallopian tube, threatening her life. To be clear -- a fetus will NOT survive outside of the uterus and, although the lifesaving surgery my mother received is NOT considered an abortion by medical practitioners, under current state law doctors may not have been able to intervene. Many laws now state, “surgery or an abortion only in an emergency situation when the life of the pregnant woman is in danger.”

Some interpret this life exception to mean waiting until the fallopian tube ruptures. “Delay” in the event of an ectopic pregnancy is needlessly risky and dangerous to a woman’s life.

Doctors must be able to make these kinds of life saving decisions without fear of legal repercussions. Billings understands this and believes politicians have no place in an individual’s personal healthcare decisions. I confidently support and trust Rep. Jill Billings. She has fought for a woman’s right to choose for 11 years while in the State Legislature and has always understood the importance of that choice.

As a young, worried woman, I will vote Democrat because it is wrong to shout “freedom” while stripping away the rights of others.

Grace Florence

La Crosse