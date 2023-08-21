Since being elected in 2020, it’s been my distinct honor to represent La Crosse’s 5th District on the county board. While I would love to continue to serve, very soon I will no longer reside in the 5th District. This means I must announce my resignation from the county board seat I have been privileged to hold.

I also want to ensure that other young leaders have the opportunity to serve and directly engage in local government. And, because the 5th District is mostly made up of 18- and 19-year-old undergrads, it’s important that it’s represented by someone who mirrors that constituency.

This announcement is a tough one, but it’s made a little easier by the fact that leadership changes are a healthy part of the political process. I am proud of the achievements and planning in which I've had the opportunity to participate. I will always be especially proud of my votes in support of renewable energy systems, stormwater infrastructure improvement, and affordable housing programs (all while maintaining low county taxes). Advocating for accessible healthcare and taking action to assist PFAS-affected municipalities are also highlights of my tenure.

As I begin graduate school at UW-La Crosse, I want you to know I’ll continue making progress on the issues that our community faces. Thank you to the 5th District for the past four years. I have learned a great deal, and I look forward to discovering more ways to serve La Crosse in the future.

Grant Mathu

La Crosse