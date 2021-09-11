Greg Flogstad: 9.11

A warm sunny day was in the making.
Work, school, to-dos was our way of thinking.
Then planes began careening and passengers screaming.
Little did we glean that terrorists were seething.
Then one, two, three, four strikes of horror.
We listened and watched, would there be more?
Shock, awe, fright and amaze—the Twin Towers caved.
The Pentagon and Shanksville too, assailed with a slice of a blade.
Falling, running, jumping, screaming, crying, gasping for breath.
Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, suffering then death.
No this cannot be, are we not the land of the free?
Even our President had to flee.
Trickery and naivete disbursed this wicked band.
A storm of vulnerability swept our land.
Firemen and policemen came to the call.
Great heroes they were but many did fall.
Our technology, mobility and generosity were accomplices in deed.
This trinity requires accountability.
What are the reasons for this demonic trespass?
Envy, power, fame, actions of the past?
Suicidal killings puzzles us because we hold life dear.
Such atrocious acts we do not revere.
Killing our innocent resolve us to war.
In retribution we kicked OBL and his cohorts through death’s door.
Anarchy will not cross our land.
History shows we take a stand.
Love for God and country is embedded in our soul.
This now is forever told when you hear the words “let’s roll.”
Greg Flogstad, Onalaska