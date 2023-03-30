The La Crosse School District referendum on the April ballot seeks an additional $60 million of operating funds from taxpayers. This amount is three times the District’s past operating referendums.

The district has provided no detailed plan for use of these funds to improve measurable academic performance. No assurance has been provided if, when or how much of a pay raise teachers will receive.

According to the district, the mill rate impact to taxpayers will be $.29. As was the case for the failed November referendum, the district has not provided calculations supporting its mill rate figure.

A $60 million, six-year tax levy (average $10 million per year) is not $.29. It is $1.66. That results in $2,000 on a $200,000 home or $333 on your yearly tax bill. That is simply the math.

If voters turn down the referendum, a more thoughtful approach will be forthcoming next year that will reflect today’s unanswered question of additional funding from the ongoing state budget negotiation. Meanwhile, a moratorium should be placed on the threatened closing of additional neighborhood schools until state funding is resolved and community input is complete.

Voters will decide whether they support the referendum or not. Either way however, they deserve to receive accurate and transparent information to make their decision. The district makes another unforced error by failing to acknowledge as much.

Greg Inda

La Crosse