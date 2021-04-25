Greg Koelker: Evers is right, legalize the use of marijuana

I support Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to legalize the use of marijuana -- both medical and recreational. Tax the devil out of it. Farmers will benefit. It will create many legal jobs. The state tax coffers should benefit too.

According to a Marquette University poll, nearly 60% support legalizing it. There is no downside. Right now people in Wisconsin use marijuana daily and have for the entire time of its prohibition. If public approval isn't enough, how about fiscal responsibility of our legislature? The state of Colorado took in $387,480,110 in taxes and fees in 2020, according to the Journal Sentinel. Our neighbor to the south brought in more than $582 million in revenue in the first year of legalized marijuana.