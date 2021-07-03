Greg Koelker: Tax law working against family farmers

Some politicians and would-be pols are using sleight of hand to benefit the very wealthy by using our family farmers as a touchstone. The 2020 exemption for all estate taxes is $11,180,000, according to the USDA-Economic Research Service.

According to a USDA forecast in 2020, only 0.16% of an estimated 31,394 farm estates created nationwide would have had an estate tax liability. USDA also explains that a special-use valuation provision fairly allows farm real estate to be valued at “farm-use” value rather than at its generally higher “fair-market value.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, on May 6 the average size of a family farm in Wisconsin is 221 acres. One would have to inherit over 2,600 acres of top Wisconsin farmland at current average value of $4,246 an acre to be almost subject to the estate tax.

Keep in mind that the estate tax covers ALL estates over $11,180,000, not just family farms.

Greg Koelker

Stoddard

