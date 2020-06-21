Greg Lewis: Guidelines should promote healthy eating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So many people have been helped by eating low-carb diets, yet the nutrition guidelines continue to recommend the opposite.

If you look at how fat and sick this country has gotten under the nutrition guidelines, you know something is not right. Big food and pharma have so much influence that government agencies refuse to look at the facts.

People who eat low-carb diets reverse obesity and diseases like diabetes. We are going to bankrupt this country with health care alone. Think about how much savings this country could have if people started eating healthy and reversing disease and obesity.

I have benefited tremendously in improving my health by this way of eating. This country needs to wake up to the health crisis and stop letting big corporations influence government agencies and nutrition guidelines.

The U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services should postpone publication of the report by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, so that the federal agencies in charge can address serious allegations by one or more members of this committee about the process that produces the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.