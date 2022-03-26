 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greg Olsen: Supporting Gary Padesky for County Board

From the COLLECTION: From our readers, catch up with dozens of letters to the editor series

I'm writing to give my endorsement for La Crosse County Supervisor board District 7 to Gary Padesky. I've know Gary since I moved to La Crosse in the 60's. I have watched him in the business community, as a public employee, and more recently serving in our local government.

Though we don't always agree, I trust Gary's willingness to weigh topics before him in a fair, and pragmatic way. I have no doubt that his love for the community, and his friendly approachable attitude, will serve the people of the district in a manner that will represent us admirably. An unqualified YES for Gary.

Greg Olsen 

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News