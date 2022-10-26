Greg Pederson: Concerns over site of proposed new school

I do not have any skin in the game regarding the school district referendum. I do, however, know for a fact that the entire west lawn area of this site has been investigated and cataloged as an area of archaeological significance. As such, use of this area would be significantly limited.
Additionally, it likely would be necessary to investigate any other areas of the Trane site to be used for expansion purposes. The Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center could address any questions in this matter.
Greg Pederson
Galesville