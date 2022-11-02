 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greg Pederson: Concerns over site of proposed new school

I do not have any skin in the game regarding the school district referendum. I do, however, know for a fact that the entire west lawn area of this site has been investigated and cataloged as an area of archaeological significance. As such, use of this area would be significantly limited.

Additionally, it likely would be necessary to investigate any other areas of the Trane site to be used for expansion purposes. The Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center could address any questions in this matter.

Greg Pederson

Galesville 

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News