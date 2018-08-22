The state of our roads, bridges and dams in Wisconsin is shameful.
As a child in the 1980s and 1990s, I can recall traveling to Minnesota from Wisconsin, noticing how only one lane of the highway was well-paved there.
One of the reasons was that Minnesota’s gasoline tax was lower than Wisconsin’s, and therefore state spending on roads and bridges was behind our own. I also recall coming back home from those trips and appreciating the quality of our roads here in Wisconsin.
Unfortunately, things have taken a downward turn in the past two decades. According to 24/7 Wall Street, as published in USA Today this week, Wisconsin currently has the 15th-worst infrastructure in the country. Meanwhile, our neighbor to the west has the nation’s third-best infrastructure.
Gov. Scott Walker and the Republicans who control the halls of power in Madison seem to have forgotten that quality infrastructure pays dividends in economic growth and production. I would much rather pay another 5 bucks a month or so and drive on the safe and smooth roads I remember from my childhood.
Something tells me that I would end up ahead when it comes to wear and tear on my vehicle, not to mention our state’s greater economic development.
Greg Schams, La Crosse