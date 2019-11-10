For many years on the 11th of November, l have called my favorite veteran to say thank you.
Herold D. Walters was drafted into the Army during World War ll as an infantryman in the 2nd Infantry Division.
He fought in Europe and was captured during the Battle of the Bulge and was held in a German POW camp in Hammelberg, Germany. He was listed MIA at first but was liberated toward the end of the war.
He came back to La Crosse, married the love of his life and worked at Allis Chalmers until he retired from the Allis Chalmers plant in LaPorte, Ind. They had two children, me and my younger sister.
He did his service as part of the Greatest Generation.
l can't call him this year because he passed away in April, so l wrote this letter instead.
Another hero gone but not forgotten.
God Bless you, Dad.
Greg Walters, La Crosse