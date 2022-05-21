Gregory Walters: Muse was a 'gem' for local theater productions

In the Tribune on May 17, we were sad to hear that the Muse on the northside of LaCrosse would close. In the past year my family and I have attended several productions put on by the Muse.

On the first production we attended I wondered how they could put on a production in such a small theater. We were rewarded with a wonderful show put on by super local talent. We attended a second production and were not disappointed.

The talent, acting and singing of the actors and actresses was amazing. It was wonderful entertainment by people in our Coulee Region.

We are fortunate that we attended several wonderful productions there. Vicki Elwood, founder and managing director of the Muse, said she will seek opportunities to lead an established theater in the area. We hope that you do as we will be watching and looking forward to future productions you can provide.

The Muse was a "gem of LaCrosse" and we are sad to see it end.

Gregory Walters

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0