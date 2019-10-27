Pharmacists have been known for the important work of filling prescriptions and dispensing medications.
Yet, before we reach the end of American Pharmacists Month, it’s important to recognize how pharmacists have a specialized skill set and expertise that complements and supplements team-based patient care.
Many members of the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, including us, provide advanced clinical services such as medication therapy management, chronic disease state management and vaccinations. In addition, adherence packaging can lessen confusion to help ensure patients take medications properly.
Other examples of value-added services offered by pharmacists include medication synchronization which minimizes trips to the pharmacy, removing a barrier for those who are ill or have limited mobility; initiatives that help ease the transition back home after a hospital stay and promote greater continuity of care between pharmacies and prescribers; services that complement public health initiatives such as hypertension management, opioid monitoring or tobacco cessation; and comprehensive medication reviews that look for ways to make medications work best for you while minimizing potential adverse reactions and interactions.
Pharmacists are trained at a very high level and are utilized as clinical experts in medication management. I’m proud of the work PSW and my pharmacy colleagues have done in communities across Wisconsin to ensure we deliver the highest quality of care and better medication outcomes while creating efficiencies that remove barriers and reduce costs.
Gretchen Kunze, La Crosse