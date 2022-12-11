Gretchen Pfeiffer: Honoring Rep. Ron Kind

It was a sad day when Ron Kind announced he was not running for reelection in 2022. He has been a great western Wisconsin representative for 26 years.

The Mississippi River and conservation are my passions for western Wisconsin and Rep. Kind has been a strong advocate for these issues. Although not widely known, La Crosse is at the center of the restoration action for the Upper Mississippi River. Public pressure and many passionate river managers and scientists have fought to keep legislation/funding, monitoring, and restoration activities advancing not just in our backyard but the entire 1200 miles of the UMR.

About eight years ago, there was the possibility that funding for a major UMR program would go to zero in the federal budget, meaning an end to important monitoring and restoration on the river. Kind stepped up and brought the highest level US Corps of Engineer leadership to his office to talk with constituents about what a mistake that would be. This unheard of move not only preserved program funding but the UMR program is now funded at 2 ½ times what it was back then. Our Mississippi, the natural life of the river and the people where the winners of this bold move.

Rep. Kind, thank you so much for this and the MANY other actions you have taken over the last 26 years. The Mississippi River and the people of the U.S. are better off due to you and your family's sacrifices.

Gretchen Pfeiffer

La Crosse