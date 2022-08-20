Gunnar Gundersen III: Ways to make La Crosse great again

In 1965 LaCrosse was an "All American City," given that title by a national accrediting body. Trane Company, La Crosse Rubber Mills, Northern Engraving and Doerflingers were all in full bloom.

Times change. Globalization, and other economic forces have forced La Ccrosse to reinvent itself.

Two cheap and simple civic changes could aid our presentation to non locals, and upgrade our quality of life.

1) Bring back the Indian at Riverside Park. To avoid the racial and ethnic blow back have the Ho Chunk nation design the statue to its liking so they "own it." Presumably it would be a noble, idealized representation of what they see as a Native American.

To put an exclamation on things build a statue the same size of a pioneer and build it on Pettibone Park across the river.

2) Bring back the lagoon skating rink! Who can forget the midnight blue ice, the kids zooming around and the ice shanty.

My great uncle (a senior) would glide around, hands behind his back, in his pleated woolen pants. The rink was closed decades ago when a large City Plow fell through the ice. Liability closed the rink.

Simple solution: plow the ice rink with a large riding mower (plow attached).

It can be done. Make LaCrosse great again.

Gunnar Gundersen III

La Crosse