Hadley Schroeder: It's not just men working

Imagine a little girl riding in a car that sees a “men working” sign. She may not want to be a construction worker anymore. From now on she is going to see this as a “man’s job.” These kinds of things are what can crush dreams — A simple sign saying that a little girl can’t do this job because only boys can.

I know this world isn’t perfect. I know some cities have disrespectful signs like these, but La Crosse? A city with colleges and cultural meaning? A city with festivals to celebrate cultures, international gardens and historic statues? Really? La Crosse, Wisconsin, still has this problem? That frustrates me.

I am aware that women can do these jobs. I understand that little girls can still want to be construction workers. March is Women’s History Month and March 8 was International Women’s day, so I think there is no better time than now to make changes.

I’m sure I am not the only one that feels this way. I and many more are disappointed that these signs are still here, still a problem, still something that’s getting complained about. Maybe instead of“men working” you could put “workers present” or “workers ahead.”

As Susan B Anthony said, “There shall never be another season of silence until women have the same rights men have on this green earth.”