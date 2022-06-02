 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands' guns toon

Guns toon Phil

 Phil Hands

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.

