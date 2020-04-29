Hannah Falter: Let citizens determine precautions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All of the controlled state reopening plans are built on the fundamentally flawed principle that the government can, based on a hypothetical future situation, justly force an entire population to comply with precautionary measures that individuals can and often will freely adopt on their own, despite that when mandated, these precautionary measures involve a violation of their constitutional rights.

This is a “new governing principle of society,” James Corbett from the Corbett Report writes, “that we are being asked to accept on the basis of this pandemic pandemonium.”

He notes that individuals are and always have been free to take precautionary measures they deem necessary because of their risk of illness, but that in response to this virus, “that negative right [to take precautionary measures protecting oneself from illness] is being flipped on its head into a positive obligation on everyone in society...on the basis of a hypothetical chain of infection that could take place.”