Hannah Falter: Let citizens determine precautions

All of the controlled state reopening plans are built on the fundamentally flawed principle that the government can, based on a hypothetical future situation, justly force an entire population to comply with precautionary measures that individuals can and often will freely adopt on their own, despite that when mandated, these precautionary measures involve a violation of their constitutional rights.
This is a “new governing principle of society,” James Corbett from the Corbett Report writes, “that we are being asked to accept on the basis of this pandemic pandemonium.”
He notes that individuals are and always have been free to take precautionary measures they deem necessary because of their risk of illness, but that in response to this virus, “that negative right [to take precautionary measures protecting oneself from illness] is being flipped on its head into a positive obligation on everyone in society...on the basis of a hypothetical chain of infection that could take place.”
Though all contagious diseases necessarily cause a chain of infection, COVID-19’s chain of infection has assumed a novel matching chain of moral culpability for the deaths associated with the infection. I do not think Wisconsin needs a phased, government-imposed reopening plan at all. Let Wisconsin residents and business owners determine what precautionary measures fit their particular situations, and rescind the restrictions of our freedom to exercise our rights of assembly, religion, life, liberty and property.
Hannah Falter, Westby
