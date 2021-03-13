Harold Cram: It's time to retire the pipeline

There is a Black Snake slithering through Wisconsin. This toxic "snake" is the Enbridge tar sand crude oil pipeline #5. Extending from Superior to the refineries in Ontario, this ancient bromide of fossil fuel is deteriorating at an alarming rate. In fact, there have been 29 crude oil spills to date, resulting in over one million gallons of toxic crude escaping, doing horrific damage to our fragile environment.

And the worst may be yet to come, in the form of a catastrophic blowout that seems inevitable in this aging pipeline. An environmental disaster could result if Enbridge isn't stopped. Its disregard for upgrading corroded, cracked pipe throughout the line, as well as other structurally failing bracing and support illustrates once again Big Oil values profit over the health of the people and our precious environment.

Recently, the Bad River Tribe beat this energy giant in court, forcing the removal of the pipeline from their reservation. So now Enbridge is proposing to relocate through northern Wisconsin, threatening two of our beloved natural resources: the Kakgon Sloughs and Copper Falls State Park. In fact the entire Great Lakes are threatened by this pipeline.