Harold Cram: The perils of plastic

While fishing I noticed a red-wing blackbird struggling in a bush. He was hopelessly tangled in a plastic six-pack caddie. As I cut him loose he hopped on a branch and gazed at me with a cocked eye before sailing off.

I wondered how many birds and animals die each year tangled in plastic. Plastic kills! Birds, fish, sea turtles, dolphins, whales, seals and yes, humans. Sea turtles can get tangled in and choked by plastic. And they can die by ingesting plastic.

Plastic bags in the ocean look like jellyfish (food) to them. They swallow the plastic which interferes with their ability to digest food, killing them. Eighty percent of seabirds have plastic in their stomachs and it's killing them. Record number of dead dolphins are washing up on Florida's shores. A juvenile dolphin was cut open to reveal a balloon and two plastic bags in its stomach. Seals are commonly seen with plastic and discarded fishing gear wrapped around their necks and bodies. As they grow, the plastic tightens endind in a gruesome death by strangulation.

People who eat seafood consume up to 11,000 plastic particles per year. Of the thousand chemicals in plastic, 80% are "unknown"! People are eating plastic every day and it's killing us.

We need to step back to a time before petrochemical plastic, when cardboard was used instead of styrofoam. We can make plastic from hemp ie. Henry Ford's hemp car. Look to the past for solutions today's problems.

Harold Cram

Soldiers Grove

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0