Walter M. Kimbrough's column on hypocrisy (Nov. 30 Tribune) was excellent -- and accurately portrays the political hypocrisy of UW System President Ray Cross's actions against UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow.
Gow was unjustly reprimanded and denied a salary increase by Cross. Joe Gow is a man of integrity, and this was never more evident than when he paid $15,000 out of his own pocket to pay for his own inauguration as UW-L Chancellor because of the Great Recession of 2008.
Cross could have addressed his issues in a performance appraisal rather than by punitive action against Gow. A local TV station asked a female UW-L student for her opinion of the former porn entertainer/sex educator's presentation. The student indicated that it was beneficial because college students still have questions about sexuality topics.
Cross, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and the UW Board of Regents have also shown their hypocrisy by covering up the portrait of Wisconsin's renowned stage and film actor Frederic March in the UW's Memorial Union because as a 20-year-old student, he once belonged to the KKK. Who among us hasn't done stupid things as a 20 year old?
Frederic March served in World War I as an artillery lieutenant. As an actor, he received five Oscar nominations, and he is the only actor to have won both the Academy Award and the Tony Award twice for Best Actor. He was a staunch Democrat who supported the programs of FDR and Harry Truman.
Apparently, these life achievements weren't enough to satisfy Madison's "politically correct" crowd.
Harry D. Turner, La Crosse