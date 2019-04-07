As an independent voter, I am very concerned about the radical left wing of the Democratic Party and efforts to smear the reputation of potential presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has served our nation honorably as both senator and vice president of the United States.
I feel Joe Biden is a man with a good heart. He has suffered personal tragedy with the loss of his wife, daughter and son. Now, a group of women with a radical left-wing agenda have complained about his inappropriate touching.
Where were these women when Joe was Barack Obama's running mate?
I have watched Joe Biden's recent video addressing the allegations of these women, and I am satisfied with his explanation.
Joe Biden is currently favored by 29% of Democrats, with Bernie Sanders at 19% and Beto O'Rourke at 12%.
With regard to Beto: Why on earth would our nation want another president who hails from Texas? We've had two of them who had marginal performances while in office: Lyndon B Johnson, a Democrat, and George W. Bush, a Republican.
Here is a suggestion for the 2020 Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. Get rid of the "Super Delegate System." It smacks of the corruption of Boss Tweed and New York's old Tammany Hall.
Case in point: In the 2016 Wisconsin Primary, Bernie Sanders won every county in Ron Kind's District, yet Kind, as a super delegate, voted for Hillary Clinton.
Harry D. Turner, La Crosse