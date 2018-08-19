Thanks to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, online purchases are now subject to Wisconsin's sales tax. It is estimated that this ruling will result in an additional $187 million to our state's budget every year.
Here's an idea where Democrats and Republicans can come together in bipartisan action: Pass legislation that earmarks this increased source of revenue strictly for repair of Wisconsin's roads and highways during the next seven years. This will provide about $1.3 billion to repair and rebuild our state's transportation system. It will also eliminate the need for a wheel tax.
Talk to your state legislator about this idea.
Harry D. Turner, La Crosse