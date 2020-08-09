Harry Griswold: Don't play politics with schools

The County Health Department has provided general guidance consistently over the past several months. Our public health professionals laid out the pros and cons of re-opening, and what would need to be done in order to ensure the safety of all of our students, teachers and faculty. That guidance has changed from time to time as our understanding of the virus has improved. The superintendents reviewed all the information and came to the conclusion that the safest thing, the most responsible thing that could be done, was to open virtually for the first month. From there the superintendents agreed to consistently reassess when it would be safe to re-open. The County Health Department did not make this decision for the superintendents, but instead provided guidance. There have been no orders issued from our Health Department requiring schools to reopen or not to reopen. Lastly, the presidents of all of the school boards have expressed their support for the work being done by the superintendents. You can view that release .