Harry Griswold: Don't play politics with schools

Our public-school students have now lost two and a half months of instruction this spring and now because of the County Health Department, those students are going to lose another one to two months of instruction this fall.
My understanding is that the County Health Department set guidelines on coronavirus safety for schools this fall and all five of the school districts in this county then met each and every one of those requirements. The County Health Department then unilaterally moved the goalposts and changed the rules so that none of the schools could open.
Our state representative, Steve Doyle, is one of the elite clique in La Crosse County government that controls our county government. Steve Doyle is playing politics with the wellbeing of our schoolchildren. All five school boards are unanimous in their desire to open.
If Steve Doyle wanted our schools to open up on time, full time and in person, he could do that. Please email Rep. Steve Doyle to encourage him to get kids back in school at his Assembly email address: Rep.Doyle@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Be sure and vote Nov. 3.
Harry Griswold, West Salem
Editor's note: Here is a response from Steve Doyle:
The County Health Department has provided general guidance consistently over the past several months. Our public health professionals laid out the pros and cons of re-opening, and what would need to be done in order to ensure the safety of all of our students, teachers and faculty. That guidance has changed from time to time as our understanding of the virus has improved. The superintendents reviewed all the information and came to the conclusion that the safest thing, the most responsible thing that could be done, was to open virtually for the first month. From there the superintendents agreed to consistently reassess when it would be safe to re-open. The County Health Department did not make this decision for the superintendents, but instead provided guidance. There have been no orders issued from our Health Department requiring schools to reopen or not to reopen. Lastly, the presidents of all of the school boards have expressed their support for the work being done by the superintendents. You can view that release .
The La Crosse County Board and the Legislature had no involvement in this decision, and as such I personally had no involvement in this decision. I have always believed in the importance of local control and in listening to the experts. You can also view the La Crosse School Board Meeting where the La Crosse superintendent lays out the process.
