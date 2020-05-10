Harry Griswold: End the lockdown in La Crosse area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are hurting the Wisconsin economy long term if we continue to mindlessly extend the COVID lockdown.

If the COVID situation hasn’t stabilized in Madison, Milwaukee or Green Bay, that is no excuse to continue the harsh lockdown in the La Crosse area.

We are maybe picking up a new case or two of COVID per week, which basically means we are pretty much COVID-free in this area. Convenience stores are open, Walmart is open, grocery stores are open and all kinds of other businesses are functioning.

With basically no new cases of COVID in the La Crosse area, there is no reason we can’t end the lockdown right now before our economy is damaged to the extent it takes years of economic struggling to get back to the wonderful prosperity we had just a few months ago.

Older people and people with other health problems can continue to shelter at home.

In the La Crosse area, the chance of contracting COVID is about as likely as being struck by lightning. Many non-essential businesses are already discreetly open. Gov. Tony Evers, by unreasonably overdoing his lockdown, is creating “criminals” out of otherwise solid citizens.

It makes me wonder whether our governor is playing politics with our economic well-being.