If Tony Evers is serious about defeating Gov. Scott Walker in Wisconsin, then I can’t believe he would be in favor of a $15-an-hour minimum wage. He must feel compelled to pander to his radical left-wing base rather than appeal to sensible, practical voters who really care about our state’s economy.
The $15 minimum wage would damage people who are the most vulnerable in our state, young people looking for their first job to launch them into the world of work and success.
This is so unfair to our young students coming out of high school who need a first job to work their way through post-high school education or need that first job to be able to show that they can be punctual, neat, friendly, responsible and soon deserving of more pay and responsibility.
Wisconsin’s economy is so good right now that we have a shortage of able-bodied workers. Radically increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour is only going to make everything worse.
We need to increase the labor participation rate across our entire economy. An unrealistically high minimum wage hurts our economy and our people in so many ways.
Vote for continued prosperity in Wisconsin. Vote for Scott Walker on Nov. 6th.
Harry Griswold, West Salem