I believe that human activity has very little, if anything, to do with any climate change.
The temperature is always changing. As recently as 12,000 years ago the biggest portion of Wisconsin was covered by glaciers. Obviously, climate variation is a natural process.
Between 2005 and 2017, the C02 emissions from the United States declined by 18% due primarily to economic forces.
Because of the brilliance and energy of our fracking entrepreneurs, natural gas is abundant and cheap compared to coal. By generating electricity with natural gas rather than coal we have been able to substantially reduce our nation’s carbon footprint.
Europe has reduced its carbon footprint even more. All countries in Europe have been able to reduce their carbon footprint by 20% to 30% during the same period.
In 2005-2017, China’s carbon footprint increased by 50% and India’s increased by 88%. Why should America be expected to destroy our wonderful economy for a non-problem created by China and India?
The sky is not going to fall. The people who are now hysterical about “climate change” will be remembered historically as self-loathing fools who feel guilty about being a citizen of the greatest country in the history of the world.
Because of our free-market economy our wonderful country is, yet again, part of the solution and not part of the problem.
Harry Griswold, West Salem