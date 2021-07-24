Harry Griswold: Poll asks Americans what they think of their country

There was a very encouraging article in the opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal on July 6. There was a poll that was taken by an organization identified as I&I/TIPP. People from ages 18 and above were asked, are you extremely proud to be an American? Very proud? Moderately proud? Not proud?

Overall, 68% of those who responded stated they were very proud or extremely proud to be an American. In addition, 15% more said they were moderately proud.

Additionally, 55% of all Blacks who were questioned and 57% of all Hispanics who were questioned said they were extremely proud or very proud to be an American. 86% of Americans 65 and over were extremely proud or very proud. It was 75% for ages 45 to 64, and 59% of those 25 to 44 were extremely or very proud.

The only age group that was less than 50% extremely proud or very proud were young people aged 18 to 24, who were only 36% extremely or very proud.