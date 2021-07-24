Harry Griswold: Poll asks Americans what they think of their country

There was a very encouraging article in the opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal on July 6. There was a poll that was taken by an organization identified as I&I/TIPP. People from ages 18 and above were asked, are you extremely proud to be an American? Very proud? Moderately proud? Not proud?
Overall, 68% of those who responded stated they were very proud or extremely proud to be an American. In addition, 15% more said they were moderately proud.
Additionally, 55% of all Blacks who were questioned and 57% of all Hispanics who were questioned said they were extremely proud or very proud to be an American. 86% of Americans 65 and over were extremely proud or very proud. It was 75% for ages 45 to 64, and 59% of those 25 to 44 were extremely or very proud.
The only age group that was less than 50% extremely proud or very proud were young people aged 18 to 24, who were only 36% extremely or very proud.
It is understandable why young people 18 to 24 would have such a negative opinion of our wonderful country. At this point in their lives, what they mostly know about America is what they were taught in our public schools. They would have been taught that white people are evil racists, socialism is good and free enterprise is bad, and America is causing climate change. They are being intentionally lied to by people who are being well paid to "educate" our young people.
Harry Griswold
West Salem