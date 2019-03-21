West Salem School District voters are confronted with another referendum April 2.
Voters are being asked to set aside state-imposed spending restrictions known as revenue caps to the tune of $1.6 million in 2020, $1.8 million in 2021 and $1.9 million in 2022.
Our new governor has submitted a budget to include $1.4 billion in extra school spending among the 422 Wisconsin school districts. West Salem is about an average district and therefore our additional revenues out of that $1.4 billion could be about $3.3 million per year.
Why do we need to have this referendum if we are going to be getting twice as much money from the state of Wisconsin next year?
All of the referendum money will come out of local real estate taxes. I have observed the operation of our school district in West Salem for at least 30 years, and it is discouraging how wasteful and careless our school board is with taxpayers’ money.
Because the school district has so much money, there is no need to ever even think about prioritizing spending to the most important and efficient programs.
For several years, our athletic director at West Salem High School was a retired teacher who performed those functions for $500 per week and now we have hired a full-time educational administrator as athletic director at a cost to the district of $95,000 per year with beneﬁts.
Until West Salem School District voters reduce the faucet flow, this kind of careless, wasteful
spending will go on forever.
Please vote no on the West Salem School referendum on April 2.
Harry Griswold, West Salem