Harry Griswold: Vote no on West Salem school referendum

The West Salem School District has another referendum on the ballot on April 5 to allow property taxes to be raised to $2.5 million for the coming year, the same for the year following and $2.75 million for the third year.

I am skeptical of the extra 7% of unbudgeted funds over last year's budget for no specific spending plan. General statements about maintenance of existing programming, possible repair projects, of inflation are not subject to the budget process. Each year this referendum would be about 7% of last year's entire budget. These are very substantial sums.

Our school district has received and spent $1.9 million of federal covid funds in the last two years. We still have $499,000 of additional federal covid funds available to our district that will be received soon.

Our school budget for this school year is $32,352,808. There are 1,825 total students in our schools. We are spending $17,727 per student this year.

All of the referendum funds must be paid by district taxpayers as additional real estate taxes each year. We don't need our school budget topped off with an extra 7% for discretionary spending. Budgets encourage financial discipline, responsibility and accountability.

Please vote NO on the West Salem School District referendum this April 5.

Harry Griswold

West Salem

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0