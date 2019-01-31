The West Salem School District referendum in early November asked voters for authorization to exceed the state-mandated revenue caps by an average of $1.9 million per year for four years.
That referendum was defeated by a very close margin.
That same election saw Scott Walker defeated by superintendent of public instruction Tony Evers, also by a very close margin.
As superintendent of public instruction and as a candidate for governor, Evers advocated that the state fund two-thirds of school expenses which would dramatically increase the state aids coming to the West Salem School District.
The two-thirds funding was also a position that Gov. Walker came to support late in his election campaign last fall. I would think that there is a good chance that the new governor and Legislature will adopt the two-thirds funding now supported by both parties. This would make a second referendum in West Salem to exceed revenue caps totally unnecessary.
If there is going to be an increase in state funding to the West Salem School District in the form of substantial, additional state aids, there is no need to pass the coming referendum in April.
The West Salem School Board has stated the district needs an additional $1 million, but with increasing state aids and a revenue cap referendum, the school district would be flooded with more than $3 million of additional revenue.
Our new governor constantly tells us that he will raise school aids to local school districts by $1.4 billion per year as soon as possible.
I believe there are fewer than 500 school districts in Wisconsin, and West Salem is about average, so the state aids coming soon to West Salem should be another $2.8 million per year.
Why do we need to pass the referendum?
Harry Griswold, West Salem