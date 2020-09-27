Harry Griswold: Why must county pay for city amenities?

Steve Doyle was the La Crosse County Board chair in the past and is, arguably, still a formidable power in La Crosse County government.
I have a copy of the June 10 County Board Executive Committee action report showing that the executive committee approved the release of the last $125,000 of a $500,000 payment from La Crosse County to the city of La Crosse to “…End Homelessness.”
Our La Crosse County government is also paying for part of the La Crosse Center expansion.
Why do real estate taxpayers in the towns of Greenfield, Washington, Bangor, Shelby, Burns, Medary, Barre, Hamilton, Farmington, Holland and Onalaska and the villages of Rockland, Bangor and West Salem, and the city of Onalaska have to pay real estate taxes to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars that go to projects just for the city of La Crosse?
Steve Doyle is the Assembly representative for the 94th District which is basically La Crosse County outside of the city of La Crosse. He also serves on the La Crosse County Board that has transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from his Assembly district into the city of La Crosse.
Steve Doyle works against the interests of his Assembly constituents when he puts on his La Crosse County Board hat. This is a clear conflict.
Kevin Hoyer deserves our support on Nov. 3.
Harry Griswold, West Salem
Editor's note: Steve Doyle responds: Mr. Griswold’s claim that the county gave $125,000 to the city of La Crosse is incorrect. These funds were paid to the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness to reimburse expenses of Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army. The cost of homelessness falls on the entire county in the form of higher costs of law enforcement, the jail, the Human Services Department and the Health Department. By reducing homelessness, we are saving tax dollars for all taxpayers in the county, regardless of where they live. That is why the motion to approve this funding was passed unanimously, including both Mr. Hoyer and myself.
The one-time contribution to the La Crosse Center expansion was $150,000. The Center currently generates between $205,000-$248,000 in sales tax proceeds to the county each year. The expansion is projected to add an additional $60,000-$94,000 each year when completed. This alone would have been a win-win situation for county taxpayers. However, property taxpayers didn’t pay this cost; rather, the $150,000 came from $154,450 of unanticipated additional funds that the county received from the closing of a tax incremental financing district. Without those funds, paid not by property taxes, but rather by entities within the TIF district, the county would not likely have made this one-time contribution.
County spending decisions are always made with the best interests of our taxpayers in mind. That is why La Crosse still has the sixth-lowest property taxes per capita of all 72 Wisconsin counties.
