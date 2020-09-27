Harry Griswold: Why must county pay for city amenities?

Editor's note: Steve Doyle responds: Mr. Griswold’s claim that the county gave $125,000 to the city of La Crosse is incorrect. These funds were paid to the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness to reimburse expenses of Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army. The cost of homelessness falls on the entire county in the form of higher costs of law enforcement, the jail, the Human Services Department and the Health Department. By reducing homelessness, we are saving tax dollars for all taxpayers in the county, regardless of where they live. That is why the motion to approve this funding was passed unanimously, including both Mr. Hoyer and myself.

The one-time contribution to the La Crosse Center expansion was $150,000. The Center currently generates between $205,000-$248,000 in sales tax proceeds to the county each year. The expansion is projected to add an additional $60,000-$94,000 each year when completed. This alone would have been a win-win situation for county taxpayers. However, property taxpayers didn’t pay this cost; rather, the $150,000 came from $154,450 of unanticipated additional funds that the county received from the closing of a tax incremental financing district. Without those funds, paid not by property taxes, but rather by entities within the TIF district, the county would not likely have made this one-time contribution.