Harry Turner: Another suggestion for alternate-side parking

A few weeks ago, someone wrote a very insightful letter about the disadvantages of the city's odd-even parking policies during the winter months.
You have free articles remaining.
I wholeheartedly agree. Something that was not mentioned was the disadvantages of this parking policy during periods of extreme cold, when wind chills out of the west and the north reach 25 to 35 degrees below zero. This can cause problems in starting cars because the parking policy requires you to park your car facing north or west, facing directly into the teeth of the wind chill.
The city should revise its parking policy to make allowances for this type of severe winter weather.
Harry Turner, La Crosse