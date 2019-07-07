In the 1970 movie "Little Big Man," Jack Crabb (played by Dustin Hoffman) asks General George Custer (played by Richard Mulligan) the following question: "General, the Crow scouts want to know if you plan on going down into Medicine Tail Coulee because if you are, they want some time to sing their death songs."
Fast forward 143 years to the present. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is faced with a decision of whether to proceed with an impeachment of President Donald Trump.
In spite of the exhortations of her new hot-blooded young Democratic legislators, she would be wise to abandon impeachment. Such action would be an exercise in futility as the Senate is controlled by Republicans.
Beyond that, however, the American people are tired after two years of Robert Mueller's investigation, which produced nothing of substance.
Indeed, impeachment proceedings this close to the 2020 election will affirm the label of Democrats as being obstructionists, and may alienate the voters.
Listen to the "Crow Scouts," Nancy. Don't go into the "Medicine Tail Coulee" of Impeachment.
Instead, take Sen. Chuck Schumer with you and talk to the Border Patrol people to get a first-hand look at the challenges they face. Then put politics aside and work with Republicans to come up with common-sense solutions.
Harry Turner, La Crosse