"Show me the man, and I will find you the crime." Those words were spoken by Lavrentiy Beria, who was head of Joseph Stalin's secret police, the NKVD, which is now known as the KGB.
When Robert Mueller was named special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference and collusion in the 2016 election, it was pointed out that he was a Republican and could be counted upon to be fair and thorough in his investigation.
Mueller may be a Republican, but first and foremost, he is a member of the "FBI Brotherhood."
It seems to me that his secret mission was to go after President Trump for firing his friend and colleague James Comey. This is evident in that Mueller's investigative staff was made up entirely of FBI staffers who were anti-Trump.
After two years and millions of taxpayer dollars, Mueller's people came up with nothing of substance, yet he refused to clear President Trump of obstruction charges.
I encourage everyone to read the renowned Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz's book: "The Case Against Impeaching Trump."
I found pages 82-84 to be of particular interest in that it describes Robert Mueller's connection to the Boston Office of the FBI, and its secret deal with Boston gangster Whitey Bulger. The FBI helped Bulger learn the identities of witnesses against him who later turned up dead.
Professor Dershowitz's book should be required reading in all high school and college civics classes. The FBI's power and legal tactics will scare you.
Harry Turner, La Crosse