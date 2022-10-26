Harry Turner: Election is all about the economy

When I returned home today, I found a political advertisement entitled "Democrats Deliver." Well, just what have the Democrats delivered?

(1) The worst inflation rate in 40 years, now approaching 10%.

(2) Record-high gasoline prices with home heating fuel and natural gas prices ready to spike this winter.

(3) An economy that is in or nearing recession, depending on which economist you listen to.

(4) An open border policy that allows the Mexican Cartels to smuggle large amounts of Fentynal into our country, killing 100,000 of our young people.

(5) Ever increasing serious and deadly crimes in our major cities.

Democrats are attempting to use the US Supreme Court's Roe v Wade decision as a smoke screen to cover up these five major issues. Don't buy it. If you think Roe v Wade is more important than these five issues, then stick with the Democrats, but keep in mind that 64% of America's working families are currently living from paycheck to paycheck. (Source: CNBC)

Back in 1992, James Carville, who ran Bill Clinton's successful presidential campaign, had a sign on his desk which read: "It's the Economy, stupid." That slogan rings true today, so vote your pocketbook.

Harry Turner