Kind has right idea to stop shutdown
Our own Democratic Rep. Ron Kind has made a comprehensive and common-sense solution to the controversy over immigration, DACCA and President
Trump’s border wall.
It is time for Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to set aside their personal dislike of President Trump and stop being obstructionists by using Ron Kind’s proposal to negotiate in good faith with Republicans and avoid another partial government shutdown.
Harry Turner, La Crosse