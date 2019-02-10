Try 1 month for 99¢

Kind has right idea to stop shutdown

Our own Democratic Rep. Ron Kind has made a comprehensive and common-sense solution to the controversy over immigration, DACCA and President

Trump’s border wall.

It is time for Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to set aside their personal dislike of President Trump and stop being obstructionists by using Ron Kind’s proposal to negotiate in good faith with Republicans and avoid another partial government shutdown.

Harry Turner, La Crosse

