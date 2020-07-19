Harry Turner: Put a plaque next to statue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan Solie's letter to the editor (Wednesday's Tribune) pointing out Chief Hiawatha's lifetime achievements was excellent. Hiawatha's leadership ability in founding the Iroquois Federation which promoted a lasting peace among the Seneca, Oneida, Cayuga, Onondaga and Mohawk tribes leaves a lasting legacy of peace from which we can all learn.

If the Ho-Chunck Nation is neutral on the issue of the Hiawatha Sstatue, it seems to me Mayor Tim Kabat is kowtowing to a few Native-American radical activists. Since the Oneida Nation lives in Wisconsin, I would be interested in knowing their position on the statue before rushing to judgment.

Instead of removing the statue and spending at least $14,000 to store it for a year, why not spend some of that money on creating a historical monument listing Hiawatha's achievements which Dan Solie's letter so eloquently pointed out?

By placing the historical monument next to the statue, it would become an educational experience for the people who visit Riverside Park.

And if there is any money left over, perhaps Mayor Kabat could patch the potholes where South 20th Street intersects with Denton Street before Longfellow Middle School resumes classes.

Harry Turner, La Crosse

