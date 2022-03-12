Harry Turner: Putin has gone too far; Biden can pressure further

Vladimir Putin has gone too far in his bombing of a children’s hospital in the Ukraine.

I studied the Russian language for two years at the UW-Madison and I have two words (spelled phonetically) for Putin: “Touee Vosh,” which my Russian instructor told me is an insult worse than calling someone an SOB.

It is my hope and prayer that God will deliver the Ukrainian people from Putin and his invading army in a similar way that he dealt with the Assyrian army of King Sennacherib when he threatened the destruction of King Hezekiah and Jerusalem. His army was destroyed by the Angel of Death. Sennacherib escaped, only to be assassinated by his own son.

If President Biden really wants to put pressure on Putin and the Russian economy, he should rescind his executive order which limits US domestic oil production, so that we can once again become an exporter of oil to Europe and the world. Not only will this seriously damage the Russian economy further, but it would fight inflation and lower our gas prices, including the cost of fuel to our supply chain system.

It’s not rocket science Mr. President, it’s just plain old common sense.

Harry Turner

Lacrosse

