Harry Turner: Thanks for highlighting Hammerin' Hank

Hats off to the La Crosse Tribune for publishing a story celebrating the anniversary of Hank Aaron's 715th home run which he hit on April 8, 1974, breaking Babe Ruth's career home run record.

This was a monumental achievement as Aaron and his family faced stark racism, which included hate mail and even death threats against both Aaron and his family.

Hank Aaron is an idolized, yet humble man who is a great ambassador for Major League Baseball. His ties to Wisconsin remain strong as a result of playing his one minor league season for Eau Claire and 12 years for the Milwaukee Braves.

I thought our local TV stations would have something to say about Hank's achievement in their sports news broadcasts April 8, but nothing was mentioned and we were subjected to watching clips of local citizens shooting basketballs in their driveways.

Harry Turner, La Crosse

