Harry Turner: Ukraine's struggle to survive

Vladimir Putin and his generals have now borrowed from Adolph Hitler's WWII "Einsatz Gruppen" strategy by executing innocent Ukrainian civilians.

Yet the United States and our NATO allies are making a half-hearted effort to provide the Ukrainians with the complete necessary military aid they need to defeat the Russians.

Drones, stingers and javelin weaponry are not enough. It is time to provide them with the MIGs offered by Poland, that are now sitting at our airbase in Germany, and let the Ukrainians pilot them against the Russians.

It is time for the NATO leaders and our Pentagon leaders to get some intestinal fortitude and use some creativity to accomplish this objective. For example, how about establishing a "NO FLY" zone to protect convoys of food, water and medical supplies transported over land to aid the Ukrainian people?

It is time that our highly paid and decorated Pentagon leaders justify their salaries and military rank. Appeasement does not work and if Putin prevails against Ukraine, you can bet that his next targets will be the NATO-affiliated Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

If that happens, what will be our response then? More appeasement?

Harry Turner

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0