Harry Turner: We're ignoring college debt relief

Once again, our dysfunctional U.S. Congress is playing political games with the desperately needed Stimulus Plan for our economy.

One GOP senator is criticizing the Stimulus Plan because "it might provide workers with more money if they're laid off than if they're working." (No matter that unemployment benefits are taxable income).

That senator does not have the responsibility of feeding his family because he is a single male. And, you can bet that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will try to attach non-economic items to the bill which will delay it even longer.

The Stimulus Plan provides no relief for graduating college students who will be entering a devastated job market. Indeed, Bernie Sanders is the only remaining presidential candidate to even address the issue of the ever-increasing burden of repaying student loans. Banks loan money at 10% while paying 1% to most of their depositors. This is pure greed and it's wrong.

Congress needs to get its head out of the sand and extend the grace period for repaying student loans from the current six months after graduation to 18 months, at which time our economy and the job market will, hopefully, have recovered.

Harry Turner, La Crosse

