Recently Aaron Rodgers publicly touted how his use of psychedelics greatly improved his playing performance and also his general well being. Recent research exists that demonstrates that certain psychedelics, and not ayahuasca, may be beneficial in treating individuals with difficult, treatment resistant anxiety, depression, substance abuse and PTSD, and may also enhance creativity, self awareness and performance in others. Nonetheless, usage of psychedelics remains highly controversial and may result in potential harm to many, especially if they are used without therapist assisted guidance and structured professional supervision.

Many, not all, professional athletes feel their public lifestyle should set the right example for their fans who not only admire them, but often follow their lead. We know athletes are not perfect, but some matters are best kept private, especially if it could negatively influence those who are most suggestible. Imagine young athletes aspiring to be successful, possibly future quarterbacks, and learning that Rodgers encourages using psychedelics to improve one’s performance. Certainly some will see drug usage as a way to reach their goals, a way to cut corners, rather than the time-tested methods of hard work, self-discipline and perseverance. This is the wrong message to send to our youth.

There are many high-profile individuals, not just athletes, who crave the spotlight of attention. They are centered on themselves, and could care less, or not even realize, how their words and actions impact others, especially our youth. Rodgers is a perfect example.

Harvey Weinberg

Onalaska