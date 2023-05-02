It’s commendable when legislators enact laws designed to protect the welfare and health of our children. In recent times, many state legislatures have expended considerable time and energy in passing laws that ban gender affirming care to minors, even though established medical societies find such care appropriate and sometimes necessary. Nonetheless, they recognize it’s essential for government to step in and to protect our children from what they believe are toxic cultural trends that could potentially inflict permanent psychological and medical harm.

On the surface, it appears these legislators are genuinely committed to our children’s wellbeing, but what about other safety issues that are even more critical and life threatening? I’m not aware of a single case of a minor dying from receiving gender affirming care, but scores of our youth have been killed and massacred by the scourge of gun violence plaguing our country. Sandy Hook, Columbine, Uvalde, Stoneman Douglas, and recently Nashville are the most recognizable events, not to mention the thousands of adults who also have been killed by gun violence over the past decade.

These same legislators who are proclaiming to protect our youth will then obstruct and delay common-sense gun safety laws. Hence innocent, vulnerable children no longer feel safe in their communities, and their most fundamental rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” become secondary. These legislators are committed to protecting the Second Amendment first, and in the future more children will tragically die and become sacrificial lambs. I call this hypocrisy.

Harvey Weinberg

Onalaska