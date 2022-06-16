 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heat toon

Heat toon

Heat wave toon

 Joe Heller

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't punish good young gun owners -- Scott Lauder

Don't punish good young gun owners -- Scott Lauder

When I was in elementary school, a common tactic for teachers was to punish the entire class for the misbehavior of a single individual. The result was the class learned to hate the teacher because of the unfairness of the punishment.

Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

The author of Monday's letter to the editor "Opposing sin isn't a political stance" and the Catholic Bishops need to understand one thing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a representative. Her job is to be the voice in Congress of the people who elected her.

Bishop's focus is faith, not politics -- Dennis J. Kosterman

Bishop's focus is faith, not politics -- Dennis J. Kosterman

The June 7 letter to the editor "Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics" accused San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and Madison Bishop Donald Hying of "showing support for (a) political figure or party." They support denying the sacrament of Holy Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on account of her public support of abortion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News