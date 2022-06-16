Heat toon
When I was in elementary school, a common tactic for teachers was to punish the entire class for the misbehavior of a single individual. The result was the class learned to hate the teacher because of the unfairness of the punishment.
It seems ironic that Ukrainians are sacrificing their lives to defend their democracy, while in America we have a Republican Party that is doing everything it can to destroy democracy.
According to the latest YouGov poll, a majority of Republicans (58%) believe white people in the United States are systematically being replaced by non-white minorities.
The author of Monday's letter to the editor "Opposing sin isn't a political stance" and the Catholic Bishops need to understand one thing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a representative. Her job is to be the voice in Congress of the people who elected her.
When we give children a new toy, and we find out they may hurt themselves or others, we take that toy away from them.
It's odd to me that gas prices are rising, but there is no shortage.
There is a sense of entitlement that every person has the right to carry arms, speak freely or conduct any business successfully.
If anyone wondered about the Tribune's position on the sanctity of human life, it certainly was revealed in the Monday 6 June issue (Wisconsin…
The June 7 letter to the editor "Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics" accused San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and Madison Bishop Donald Hying of "showing support for (a) political figure or party." They support denying the sacrament of Holy Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on account of her public support of abortion.
Many conservatives are not pro-life, they are just anti-abortion.