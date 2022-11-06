Heather Jerrie: Thank your poll workers

I will be working at the polls next Tuesday, and I just want you to know we'll be working hard to make sure your vote is carefully counted.

It's a hard job, you know. We're there for long hours, checking in voters, processing absentee ballots and helping people register to vote. All day we work in teams carefully chosen to be nonpartisan, working with folks from the other side of the aisle. But that's OK — we all have one job to do, and that's to make sure every vote is protected.

There are people who worry that somehow their vote won't get counted, or believe that there are people sneakily trying to change their votes. Please be assured: every step of the way there are safeguards to make sure that can't happen. I could show you the thick manual of procedures we follow!

So if someone tries to tell you that your vote isn't safe, tell them they're wrong. Better yet, urge them to get trained and work at the next election. We need them.

When you vote next week, thank your poll workers. We're there to keep our democracy strong.

Heather Jerrie

Wheeler, Wis.